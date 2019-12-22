BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – A new video posted by RusVesna on Sunday showed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops closing in on the Turkish military’s observation post in the town of Sarman.

In the video, which was captured by a drone, the Syrian Army troops can be seen moving towards the Turkish observation post, but they do not engage the latter’s forces there.

The Syrian Army will likely surround the Turkish observation post, but allow the troops there to continue to use the road to resupply and redeploy their forces in this area southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

In the coming days, the Syrian Army troops near the Turkish observation post will be replaced by Russian military police, who will work with Turkish Armed Forces to ensure the stability in the area.

