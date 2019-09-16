BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian military seized a large cache of weapons left behind by the militants in the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the military seized the weapons cache inside the formerly militant-held town of Jassim.

In the weapons cache were a large amount of ammunition boxes, assault rifles, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), and communication devices, the SANA report added.

