BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – A new video released this weekend showed a rare incident in which an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) intercepted a U.S. military drone inside Syria.

The footage, which was released by Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV, showed the Iranian UAV, likely an Ababbil-3 drone, approaching a U.S. predator drone inside Syrian airspace.

In the video released, the Iranian UAV can be seen circling the U.S. drone, despite the fact that it does not interrupt the U.S. aircraft’s flight path.

Iran has been flying drones inside Syria since 2016 and they have previously hacked a U.S. drone in the central part of the country, prompting the American forces to destroy it before the IRGC could seize it.

