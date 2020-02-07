BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – Footage filmed on Thursday captures the aftermath of a missile attack that hit the western countryside of Damascus at night.
Residents could be seen clearing the rubble from streets in areas targeted by airstrikes.
“As you can see, yesterday the area was targeted by Israel, this area has a lot of car rental companies and as you can see many cars were [damaged], thank god the damages were only material,” Asaad Khallouf the director of the industrial area in Damascus countryside said.
Syrian Arab News Agency reports say it was an Israeli airstrike that hit Damascus on Thursday at around 1:00 local time (Wednesday 23:00 GMT) and targeted al-Kiswah district as well as Marj al-Sultan and Jisr Baghdad.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry (MoD), the airstrike allegedly endangered a civilian aircraft which was headed to Damascus from Tehran. The flight with 172 passengers on board was reportedly forced to divert to Russia’s Khmeimim airbase as the Syrian air defence was activated to engage the incoming missiles.
While Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Hidai Zilberman acknowledged reports of the airstrikes in Syria, he declined to comment on the incident.
Credit: Ruptly
