BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces have begun clearing the rubble at the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Base in the Al-Anbar Governorate after Iranian missiles targeted the installation last week.

Footage shows U.S. troops were clearing rubble and debris on Monday from a military base housing American soldiers in western Iraq on Monday, days after it went under a ballistic missile attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The Iranian attack was conducted in response to the U.S.’ assassination of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd.

Advertisements