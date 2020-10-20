BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released footage on Monday evening that showed the aftermath of a Turkish-made that was shot down over the Karabakh region earlier in the day.

According to the Anna News Agency, the Armenian air defense units shot down a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 attack drone, which was used by the Azerbaijani forces to attack the Karabakh region.

The Anna News report said that the Armenian forces used their Russian-made Igla air defense system to shoot down the enemy drone before it could hit their positions in Karabakh on Monday.

As shown in the video provided by Anna News, the debris from the shot down drone indicates that it was a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2, which has been used by the Azerbaijani forces on multiple occasions in the last three weeks.

In addition to shooting down the Turkish-made drone, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of three other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), including an Israeli-made kamikaze drone.

Since the resumption of hostilities in the Karabakh region on September 27, the Azerbaijani military has used their plethora of drones to attack the Armenian forces and advance their troops in this disputed territory.