BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Ministry of Defense for the Karabakh Republic released new footage of their forces shooting down an Azerbaijani unmanned aerial drone.

In the video shared by the Armenian Unified Infocenter, the footage shows the moment a large Azerbaijani drone crashes into the ground after being hit by the Karabakh Republic’s forces.

This footage released on Monday was of the same drone that the Armenian Ministry of Defense said was shot down earlier by the Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region.