BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reportedly shot down an Israeli drone Saturday that was spotted entering their territory from the occupied Golan Heights region.

According to the Syrian Army’s statement, the Israeli drone was booby-trapped with cluster munitions, which later found out after shooting the unmanned aerial vehicle down over the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) later released footage of the downed drone after it was recovered by the Syrian Army near the demilitarized zone in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The Syrian military downed two drones over the weekend, with the first UAV being shot down over the southeastern suburbs of Damascus.

The drone shot down over Damascus was destroyed by the Syrian air defenses after it was spotted over the Aqraba area near the Jaramana District.

