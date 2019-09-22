BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reportedly shot down an Israeli drone Saturday that was spotted entering their territory from the occupied Golan Heights region.

According to the Syrian Army’s statement, the Israeli drone was booby-trapped with cluster munitions, which later found out after shooting the unmanned aerial vehicle down over the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) later released footage of the downed drone after it was recovered by the Syrian Army near the demilitarized zone in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The Syrian military downed two drones over the weekend, with the first UAV being shot down over the southeastern suburbs of Damascus.

The drone shot down over Damascus was destroyed by the Syrian air defenses after it was spotted over the Aqraba area near the Jaramana District.

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
"IDF says armed drone captured by Syria near Golan was Iranian, not Israeli
A military spokesman blames IRGC General Soleimani and notes incident occurred in same area where Israel foiled Iranian drone attack last month"
https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-says-armed-drone-captured-by-syria-near-golan-was-iranian-not-israeli/

FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
Not convincing. Nice try though at deflection of Israeli aggression on Syria.

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
As usual, it's not fair from you. If you knew about iDF gear, you'd know they don't use quadcoper drones for strikes : way too easy to shoot down. Moreover, they usually don't deny accusations of strikes even if it actually were the US who actually did it. If they deny, it's obviously not their gear… SANA is unconvincing! Remember the seized ISIS arms depots when their narative told about Israeli weapons while by watching the video, you saw ZERO Israeli weapons but you actually noticed the EZ to recognize Iranian copies of AK-47 and Steyr HS50, and in numbers!

Kandinski
Guest
Kandinski
So, they are so great and superior, justifull, humane, honest modest blah,blah, blah

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
No, they’re just not the owners of this drone.
Everybody knows that the best is Qassem Soleimani, c’mon!
