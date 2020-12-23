BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Resistance Media Network published a video clip that it said documented for the first time the moment of the assassination of the late Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.

The Resistant Media Network, an Iraqi Telegram channel, collected surveillance footage of the moment Soleimani and Mohandis were assassinated near the Baghdad International Airport after arriving from Iran.

In the footage, the footage shows the van transporting Soleimani and Mohandis, followed by the powerful explosion that took place after it was struck by the U.S. drone near the Baghdad International Airport.

The commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Qassem Soleimani, was killed along with the Deputy Head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, in an American air strike near Baghdad Airport on January 3rd, 2020.

In response to the assassination, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched 18 missiles at two Iraqi bases that were housing the U.S. Armed Forces.

Since these events, tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been at a three-decade-long high, with both countries issuing threats to one another in the region.