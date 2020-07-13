BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The head of the fire department in the Kafyan region in the Khorasan Province of eastern Iran said that an explosion took place at a company’s facility that produces liquefied gas.

The fire department head said the explosion had resulted in a large ignition of fire and great damage to the company and neighboring buildings.

According to this fire official, the gas condensate tank in Petronft plant in Kafyan Fariman Industrial City caught fire, but the incident did not result in any losses of life or injuries, according to the Iranian ILNA agency.

The head of the city’s fire department said that the cause of the incident and the amount of losses are under investigation, while no official statement has been issued on the accident.

Since late June, Iran has witnessed several explosions in the vicinity of military, nuclear and industrial facilities.

The President of the Islamic Revolution Court in the Kerman Province (southeastern Iran) announced on Monday, the arrest of a number of agents of foreign intelligence services in the province.

Ahmed Qurbani said: “A number of agents of foreign intelligence services were arrested in Kerman governorate, and a court ruling was issued against them after conducting investigations.”

“A number of members of anti-revolutionary groups in the governorate were arrested, and they appeared before the Islamic Revolution Court and were sentenced,” Qurbani added, as reported by Al-Alam TV.

