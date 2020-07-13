BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The head of the fire department in the Kafyan region in the Khorasan Province of eastern Iran said that an explosion took place at a company’s facility that produces liquefied gas.
The fire department head said the explosion had resulted in a large ignition of fire and great damage to the company and neighboring buildings.
According to this fire official, the gas condensate tank in Petronft plant in Kafyan Fariman Industrial City caught fire, but the incident did not result in any losses of life or injuries, according to the Iranian ILNA agency.
The head of the city’s fire department said that the cause of the incident and the amount of losses are under investigation, while no official statement has been issued on the accident.
Since late June, Iran has witnessed several explosions in the vicinity of military, nuclear and industrial facilities.
The President of the Islamic Revolution Court in the Kerman Province (southeastern Iran) announced on Monday, the arrest of a number of agents of foreign intelligence services in the province.
Ahmed Qurbani said: “A number of agents of foreign intelligence services were arrested in Kerman governorate, and a court ruling was issued against them after conducting investigations.”
“A number of members of anti-revolutionary groups in the governorate were arrested, and they appeared before the Islamic Revolution Court and were sentenced,” Qurbani added, as reported by Al-Alam TV.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.