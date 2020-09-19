BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The deputy governor of Tehran for military and security affairs confirmed that an explosion occurred east of the Iranian capital on Thursday night.

The Iranian official said in an interview with the semi-official Young Journalists Club website that the explosion was a result of military training that took place in that area, stressing that there were no reports of any human or material losses.

Prior to Thursday’s explosion, Iran has experienced a relatively calm month and a half, especially after a number of blasts occurred between the months of June and July.

Among the incidents was an explosion at the Natanz Nuclear Facility, which Iran said was caused by external parties, but did not reveal more details as of yet.