BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The deputy governor of Tehran for military and security affairs confirmed that an explosion occurred east of the Iranian capital on Thursday night.
The Iranian official said in an interview with the semi-official Young Journalists Club website that the explosion was a result of military training that took place in that area, stressing that there were no reports of any human or material losses.
Prior to Thursday’s explosion, Iran has experienced a relatively calm month and a half, especially after a number of blasts occurred between the months of June and July.
Among the incidents was an explosion at the Natanz Nuclear Facility, which Iran said was caused by external parties, but did not reveal more details as of yet.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.