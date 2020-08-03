BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – One person was killed and 13 wounded, in a tank explosion at a foodstuff factory near the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.
According to the Tasnim News Agency, the emergency department in the city of Janaran, near the city of Mashhad, said that “an explosion occurred in one of the tanks of a food production plant in the city, killing one person and wounding 13 others.”
The head of the Directorate of Industry in Jinanan Province pointed out that “preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the explosion was the failure to close the door of the raw material tank.”
“The failure to close the door led to the spillage of magma out of the tank, which caused the accident,” the head of the Industry Directorate in Jinanan Province concluded .
No further details were released at this time.
