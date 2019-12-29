An explosion has occurred at a military parade in the Yemeni province of al-Dhalea, dead and wounded have been reported, according to Sky News Arabia, citing its correspondent.
According to reports, a blast near a guest platform went off during a military parade.
A source in the province said that the cause of the explosion was a drone filled with explosives.
فيديو تفجير يستهدف عرضا عسكريا وسط مدينة الضالع جنوبي اليمن يسفر عن سقوط ضحايا pic.twitter.com/VVNtBXZF4V
— النجم الثاقب (@NTHNEWS_Yemen) December 29, 2019
Some media outlets report that the blast at the military parade killed five.
According to the source, the drone exploded over the podium, where a military parade was being held at al-Sumud Stadium in the city of al-Dhalea.
Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Sources: Sky News Arabia, Sputnik
