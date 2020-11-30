BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Minister of Security, Hojat al-Islam Syed Mahmoud Alawi, said that the ministry found many clues about the assassination of the head of the Research and Innovation Organization at the Ministry of Defense and the Assignment of the Armed Forces, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

He explained that clues are revealing the details of this crime, and citizens will be informed of the clear results that the Ministry of Security will reach in this regard.

The Iran Press Agency reported that it had obtained confirmed documents that reveal the direct involvement of agents and members of the intelligence services of “the Israeli entity and the terrorist group of hypocrites (Mujahideen Khalq)” in designing and implementing the scheme to assassinate the prominent Iranian nuclear scientist.

According to information obtained by the correspondent of press agency, the examination of the weapons left by the assailants who assassinated Fakhrizadeh proved that the weapons used in the assassination were Israeli-made and bear the phrase “made in Israel.”

According to new information found by the agency, the prominent nuclear scientist was assassinated using a remote-controlled machine gun that had been installed on a Nissan cargo vehicle.

The new information confirms that the machine gun with a remote control was made by Israel and fired shots in succession as soon as it recognized the image of the scientist, according to the agency.

The agency added that the information indicates that “the truck bombing was carried out with two objectives: the first is to eliminate the martyr’s guards, and the second: to destroy the remote-controlled weapon so that no forensic evidence remains at the crime scene.”