BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the Iranian Radio and Television Corporation released the “Leader of Peace”, which covered the life of the late commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The Leader of Peace documentary will reportedly be shown in different parts, as it touches on the life of Soleimani and his role in several important events.

“This film shows clips about the life of the martyr Soleimani, as well as memories narrated by people who accompanied the martyr on his travels in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and other countries,” the Fars News Agency said.

For his part, Mustafa Mousavi, director of the office of the new movie, director of the representative office of the Iranian Radio and Television Corporation in Baghdad, said: “The choice of naming the ‘Peace Commander’ on the film is of great importance because the martyr Qassem Soleimani was carrying the flag of peace and was martyred for the principles of justice, truth and peace.”

He pointed out that “the office of Radio and Television Representation in Iraq has always been next to the martyr Soleimani, and they presented films and pictures of the martyr for the first time, as the documentary is divided into two parts, the first about his personality, and the second shows memories of him,” noting that “the new documentary will be displayed in three languages, Arabic, Urdu and English, and will be translated into other languages.

It is noteworthy to mention that Soleimani, alongside the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi), Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, was assassinated in a drone strike carried out by the U.S. military on January 3rd, 2020.

