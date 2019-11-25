Mohamed Mazloum, the lawyer of the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, revealed that his client Hannibal Gaddafi may be released from prison in Lebanon soon.

Mazloum said in remarks to Al-Arabiya television that Hannibal Gaddafi’s case related to the kidnapping of Imam Moussa al-Sadr has been stalled for months.

He added: “My client Hannibal has nothing to do with the kidnapping of Imam al-Sadr because he was a child.”

Gaddafi’s son is currently confined in a small cell in the prison of the Information Branch of the General Directorate of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces and is treated in a distinctive manner, as his lawyer, whom he met more than once, even said that he was communicating with his sister over the phone and was receiving visits from his sister-in-law Carol Skaff.

It is noteworthy to mention that in December 2019, Hannibal Gaddafi will have spent four years in prison in Lebanon over his alleged connection with the case of the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr and his two comrades Mohammed Yacoub and journalist Abbas Badr al-Din who disappeared in Libya in 1978.

Gaddafi was kidnapped from Syria by supporters of Harakat Amal in December 2015. He taken to Lebanon where he was later handed over to the authorities.

