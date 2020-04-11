BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A new report released by the Associated Press on Friday revealed the details around the U.S.’ deployment of Patriot air defense missiles to Iraq.

Citing an unnamed U.S. official, the AP reported that not only did the American military deploy Patriot system to Iraq, but they also brought with them some other missiles to protect their forces in Iraq.

The officials confirmed in the interview with the AP that the Patriot missile systems and two other short-range missile systems were deployed at the ‘Ain Al-Assad Airbase, which was hit by a missile strike last January, as well as at the military base in Arbil.

In addition, missiles were deployed to the Taji camp, which was also subjected to missile strikes earlier.

This is new information about the Taji Camp, as it was just believed that the Harir and ‘Ayn Al-Assad bases received the missile defense system.

The officials, who asked not to be named, revealed that the United States has been working to transport missiles to Iraq in recent months to provide protection for the forces stationed at its bases there.

The United States has accused Iran and allied armed groups of launching missile attacks on its forces in Iraq.

