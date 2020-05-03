BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Years after his death, Eli Cohen, an Israeli spy that was captured in Syria, is still gaining considerable attention inside Israel.
According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority channel, the Mossad said that among the reasons that led to the arrest of Cohen and revealed his secrets to the Syrians is the negligence of Cohen himself.
The head of the Mossad at the time, Gen. Meir Amit, said: “the Mossad did not commit any mistakes with Eli Cohen. He was arrested because he was far too confident. There were some failures on our part, but they were minimal.”
The channel suggested that the reason behind Cohen’s arrest was a conspiracy against him inside the Mossad apparatus itself, or that there was a client inside the Mossad who worked for certain parties, and he was the one who informed the Syrians.
The channel quoted Nadia Cohen, widow of Eli Cohen, that Israel had abandoned its responsibility towards Cohen, and that her country abused her husband, and then abandoned him when he was arrested.
It is noteworthy that Eli Cohen, who was executed on May 18, 1965, spied on the Syrian government for four years in favor of the Israeli Mossad, under the alias of Kamel Amin Thabet.
According to the book, Our Man in Damascus, Cohen managed to infiltrate Syria’s defense ministry and may have been next in line for the position.
