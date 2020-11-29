BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Mehr News Agency of Iran published an article on Sunday about the relationship between Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated Friday in Tehran, and Syria, Hamas and Hezbollah.

The article stated that “extremely dangerous information reached the Israeli intelligence a few months ago, stating that Iran and Hezbollah have succeeded in supplying Hamas and Islamic Jihad, via Syria, with cruise missiles and drones equipped with cluster bombs, as well as the technology necessary to manufacture them in Gaza,” pointing out that this is why there was increase in attacks on Syria.

According to the article, Syria and Hezbollah were providing information, via Fakhrizadeh, to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas in Gaza about how to produce these weapons.

The article pointed to “a report published by the” Neeman Foundation two years ago that Iran, under the supervision of Fakhriadeh, has transferred its technological progress to Syria, Yemen, Hezbollah and the Palestinian factions, so that the resistance movements and Syria do not remain at the mercy of the changing circumstances that may prevent the flow of weapons to them from Tehran. ”

The article pointed out that “the plan to assassinate Fakhrizadeh was drawn up during a secret meeting held in 2019 in the United States, in which a number of Israeli military and security leaders, Emirati and Saudi personalities, and a number of leaders of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI) participated, adding that “on the agenda of the meeting, one item was the implementation of security operations inside Iran, and an attempt to disrupt its missile, military and nuclear program, as well as developing plans to prevent weapons from reaching Syria, and from there to Lebanon and Gaza.”

While neither Israel nor the United States has commented on the allegations that they were behind the November 27th assassination of Fakhrizadeh outside of Tehran, Iran has accused the two nations of plotting and carrying out the murder of the late nuclear scientist, vowing to respond following an investigation into the killing.