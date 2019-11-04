BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The commander of the U.S. Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, revealed new details regarding Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi’s last moments, including his eventual suicide via an explosive belt.

According to the Shafaaq Agency, General McKenzie revealed that Al-Baghdadi detonated his suicide belt among his children, who were not more than 12 years old.

Furthermore, the two women that were with Baghdadi during his death also detonated their own suicide belts when the U.S. military closed in on their positions.

A local shepherd in the town of Barisha reportedly stated said that foreign forces, along with Arab soldiers, landed at 11:00 P.M. (local time) to carry out this operation.

“After the soldiers opened fire on the house and raided it, they took out the children and handed them over to the shepherd. They asked him to flee for a distance of one kilometer and told him that he can return to the tent where he lives near the house after hearing three powerful raids, and soldiers mean the raids that destroyed the place of the operation after its end,” the Shafaaq Agency reported.

“Al-Baghdadi, after hearing calls for his surrender, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, when he said that the U.S. special force asked al-Baghdadi to surrender but he refused then the caliph fled to a tunnel and ran to its end, crying, screaming and behind him were his children, after dogs were chasing him,” then blew up his explosive belt and was killed.”

The American commandos approached what was left of him after the bombing and found that his head was completely separated from his body and the rest were just pieces, the commandos carry what was available with them, and then transferred everything they found useful for investigations and intelligence from the house, in addition to a prisoner nickname Abu Mohammed and his son.”

These details were released last week during a press conference about the death of Al-Baghdadi.

