India and China have been in a border stand-off along the 4,057 km Line of Actual Control since the last week of April. The violent face-off between the troops of the neighbouring countries in Pangong Tso on 15 June left 20 Indian army soldiers dead, resulting in a series of disengagement talks at the diplomatic and military level.
The Indian Army has revealed that fresh clashes erupted between the troops of China and India during the night, on 29-30 August, when the People’s Liberation Army carried out “provocative military movements” in the eastern Ladakh region.
“On the night of 29/30 August, People’s Liberation Army troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during an ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo,” said Colonel Aman Anand, PRO, Army.
According to the Indian officials, a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is underway to address the situation.
An army official said that it was hand-to-hand fighting. No weapons were fired and no casualties were reported.
In turn, China’s foreign ministry said that Chinese troops had never crossed the line of actual control at the Indian border.
The tensions have been recently fueled by the skirmishes between the countries’ border forces starting in May. In mid-June a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the altercation, and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have died.
The absence of a marked border between China and India has been a source of tension for decades. The Line of Actual Control, a loose demarcation line that separates the territories, was created after the 1962 war as a compromise.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.