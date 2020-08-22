BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – On Friday, the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), which is based in Tripoli, announced a unilateral ceasefire in all Libyan territories, and called for Sirte and Al-Jafrah to be demilitarized zones.
The Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord issued a statement saying:
“Based on its political and national responsibility, and the current situation imposed by the country and the region, and the pandemic conditions, the President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord issued instructions to all military forces to immediately cease fire and all combat operations in all Libyan territories.”
The Presidency Council stressed that “achieving an effective ceasefire requires that the Sirte and Al-Jafrah regions become demilitarized, and the police forces from both sides agree on security arrangements within them.”
The statement continued, “The President of the Presidency Council, when he initiates the announcement of a ceasefire, confirms that the goal is to restore full sovereignty over Libyan soil and the exit of foreign forces and mercenaries.”
The President also confirmed his call for “presidential and parliamentary elections during the month of March, according to an appropriate constitutional base to be agreed upon between the Libyans.”
