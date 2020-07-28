BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Over the past few weeks, a series of fires and explosions have hit sensitive Iranian facilities. In early July, a blaze swept through a uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, and a blast was reported at a gas storage tank east of Tehran. In mid-July, a fire broke out at a plant producing liquefied natural gas in the city of Fariman.
A fuel tank has caught fire after a blast in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, the Mizan news agency reported.
“An explosion in a fuel tank occurred in the parking lot of the Dolat Abad industrial area”, Mizan said.
According to the media outlet there are no casualties as a result of the incident.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Student News Agency ISNA has reported that the blast caused a major fire in the area.
According to media reports, the fire erupted during maintenance work on the engine of a car. The blaze then spread to eight other vehicles.
The firefighters put out the conflagration. Four people were taken to hospital with injuries, reports add.
Earlier this month, a major explosion hit the Natanz nuclear site, the country’s primary uranium processing compound, while a separate blast ripped through the Parchin military complex near the Iranian capital Tehran.
The Natanz facility is reportedly the site where Tehran set up advanced centrifuges in November 2019 in retaliation for the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.
Washington withdrew and re-imposed crippling economic sanctions against Iran in May 2018, in what prompted Tehran to announce in May 2019 that it had started suspending its JCPOA obligations.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.