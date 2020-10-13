BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A new batch of corpses belonging to the Syrian mercenaries killed in the Karabakh region have arrived in Syria this week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR reported on Tuesday.

“Reliable sources have informed the Syrian Observatory that more bodies of Ankara-backed mercenaries, who have been killed in the ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’ battles, arrived in Syrian territory with a batch of fighters who have returned from Azerbaijan,” they reported.

“The death toll of those factions has risen, since the Turkish government sent them to frontlines, to at least 119 dead, including 78 fighters whose bodies were brought to Syria while the rest of bodies remained in Azerbaijan.”

Despite these heavy losses, Turkey appears to be sending more mercenaries to Azerbaijan to participate in the ongoing conflict in the Karabakh region.

According to the SOHR, another 400 fighters from the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) are heading to Karabakh to fight the Armenian forces.

“On the other hand, reliable sources had informed SOHR that the Turkish government is preparing over 400 fighters of ‘Sultan Murad’, ‘Al-Hamzat Division’ and other factions in order to transport to Azerbaijan in the next hours and days,” the SOHR said.

The monitor added that the total number of mercenaries in Karabakh has risen to nearly 1,450 after the recent batch of 250 fighters was sent to Azerbaijan.