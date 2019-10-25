Russian military police personnel have arrived in Syria to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish militia from the border with Turkey as part of the deal agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week.

A video published on the Instagram account of Zvezda, the official TV channel of the Russian Ministry of Defence, shows the landing of a Russian Aerospace Forces IL-76 transport aircraft at a Syrian airport, as well as the unloading of military personnel.

According to the ministry, about 300 military police personnel from a unit stationed in Chechnya, arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic to perform special tasks, including “ensuring the safety of the population and maintaining law and order, patrolling the designated areas, as well as assisting in the withdrawal of units of the Kurdish self-defence units and their armaments to the distance of 30 kilometres [18.6 miles] from the Syrian-Turkish border.”

Earlier, at the talks in Sochi, presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a memorandum on the northeast of Syria. Now, the Russian military police are patrolling Manbij, Kobane and the border area.

