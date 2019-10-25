Russian military police personnel have arrived in Syria to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish militia from the border with Turkey as part of the deal agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week.
A video published on the Instagram account of Zvezda, the official TV channel of the Russian Ministry of Defence, shows the landing of a Russian Aerospace Forces IL-76 transport aircraft at a Syrian airport, as well as the unloading of military personnel.
According to the ministry, about 300 military police personnel from a unit stationed in Chechnya, arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic to perform special tasks, including “ensuring the safety of the population and maintaining law and order, patrolling the designated areas, as well as assisting in the withdrawal of units of the Kurdish self-defence units and their armaments to the distance of 30 kilometres [18.6 miles] from the Syrian-Turkish border.”
Earlier, at the talks in Sochi, presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a memorandum on the northeast of Syria. Now, the Russian military police are patrolling Manbij, Kobane and the border area.
View this post on Instagram
Около 300 военнослужащих подразделения военной полиции Вооруженных Сил РФ, дислоцированного в Чеченской Республике, прибыли в Сирийскую Арабскую Республику для выполнения специальных задач. В ближайшее время военные полицейские приступят к выполнению задач по оказанию помощи в обеспечении безопасности населения и поддержанию правопорядка, осуществлению патрулирования в назначенных районах, а также оказанию содействия по выводу подразделений курдских отрядов самообороны (КОС) и их вооружения на 30 километров от сирийско-турецкой границы. В Сирию прибыли наиболее подготовленные бойцы, имеющие опыт подобных операций, прошедшие обучение в Центре военной полиции во Владикавказе. Также с аэродромов в Ростовской области и Краснодарского края на авиабазу Хмеймим в Сирии доставляются свыше 20 бронеавтомобилей «Тигр» и «Тайфун-У», на которых российские военные полицейские будут выполнять специальные задачи. #tvzvezda #телеканалзвезда #САР #военнаяполиция #Сирия #армия
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.