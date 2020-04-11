BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said on Friday that terrorist organizations have not stopped trying to transfer trained and highly experienced terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Russia.

He said, “unfortunately, the threat of terrorism still exists,” and is the result of the activity of international terrorist organizations and the work of conspiratorial “sleeper cells” in Russia that raise funds for their activities.

He pointed to the effective use of the Internet by terrorists in recruitment operations as well as in their various activities.

The Secretary of the Russian Security Council said, “just last year, Dabur was cut off from publishing propaganda materials of a terrorist nature on 135,000 Internet pages. This is almost twice more than in 2018.”

Patrushev referred to the data of the Prosecutor’s Office, which stated that the country witnessed an increase in the number of crimes related to recruitment, financing and propaganda of terrorism last year, noting that “the largest increase in this crime was recorded in the Federal Urals.”

The Secretary of the Security Council said: “Thanks to the strenuous work of intelligence and law enforcement agencies in the territory of this region, 5 terrorist acts were thwarted in 2019, the activities of 6 terrorist cells were stopped, and more than 50 people arrested in connection with terrorism were identified, as 5 were identified Islamic groups from the Salafi trend. ”

He revealed that last week, a terrorist attack prepared by local terrorists members of the international terrorist organization “The Caucasus Emirate” in the Surgut region in the independent Khanty-Mansiysk region was foiled.

Patrushev concluded that “as you can see, the situation is not simple” and suggested discussing additional measures to intensify work to identify and suppress the activities of conspiring cells of international terrorist organizations.

