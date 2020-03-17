BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Not long after three rockets targeted the Taji Base north of Baghdad, another two projectiles were said to have landed inside the Green Zone near the U.S. embassy.
According to initial reports, at least two rockets landed near the U.S. embassy, prompting the American and Iraqi armed forces to increase security around this area in the capital city.
No further details were released from the scene of the attack.
The U.S. announced its withdrawal from several small bases around Iraq on Monday; this move came after 18 rockets targeted the Taji Base north of Baghdad.
The attack on the Taji Base resulted in the death of three military personnel, including two Americans and one Brit.
The U.S. responded to this attack by bombing several sites belonging to Kata’ib Hezbollah around Iraq.
