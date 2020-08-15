BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – On Friday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed that three rockets landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, without any casualties.

The cell said: “Three Katyusha rockets fell in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, without any significant losses.”

The cell added in its statement: “It was found that it was launched from the Radwaniyah area, south of the capital, Baghdad.”

Last night’s attack marked the second time in the last 48 hours that an Iraqi installation has been targeted by Katyusha rockets.

The previous attack occurred at the Balad Airbase in the Salaheddine Governorate.