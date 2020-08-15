BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – On Friday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed that three rockets landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, without any casualties.
The cell said: “Three Katyusha rockets fell in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, without any significant losses.”
The cell added in its statement: “It was found that it was launched from the Radwaniyah area, south of the capital, Baghdad.”
Last night’s attack marked the second time in the last 48 hours that an Iraqi installation has been targeted by Katyusha rockets.
The previous attack occurred at the Balad Airbase in the Salaheddine Governorate.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.