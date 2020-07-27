BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – Minutes ago, reports surfaced about a new attack on the Taji military camp, north of the capital city, Baghdad, this evening.

According to the reports, a number of Katyusha rockets hit the Taji camp, which houses the U.S.-led Coalition forces.

No further details have been released as of this time.

The Iraqi security forces have yet to issue a statement regarding the alleged claims, nor has the U.S.-led Coalition troops that are based there.

These latest claims come just a day after the Iraqi security forces discovered a number of Katyusha rockets hidden in the Salaheddine Governorate.

Advertisements