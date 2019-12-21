BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – A government source in the city of Damascus told Al-Masdar News on Saturday that the recent attack on the gas and oil fields in eastern Homs were most likely conducted by a foreign military or intelligence forces.
According to the source, the attacks on the Al-Rayyan Gas Field and other oil facilities in the Homs countryside were “too sophisticated” to be conducted by terrorist groups like the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).
Furthermore, the source said the attack was conducted by sophisticated drones that managed to evade the Syrian military’s air defenses and carry out precise strikes on these facilities in the eastern countryside of Homs.
When asked why a foreign military would want to target these oil and gas fields, the source said that the U.S. and its allies are trying to prevent the Syrian government from accessing the country’s oil.
It should be mentioned that no group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack on these oil facilities.
According to reports, the Syrian authorities plan to switch public transport and taxis from gasoline to natural gas amid an oil deficit in the country. A plan to introduce control over the consumption of gas and fuel oil by public transport and taxis using GPS tracking is also reportedly in the works.
There are sufficient natural gas resources in central Syria, and the country expects to produce more on its Mediterranean shore in the future.
