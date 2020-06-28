BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – An airstrike was reported over the eastern region of Syria last night amid claims of a new Israeli attack on the Iranian forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
According to the claims, an unknown warplane bombed the area around the border-city of Albukamal, which is where the Iranian forces and their allies are currently based.
The Jerusalem Post, in turn, said, citing informed sources, that an Israeli air raid targeted military sites in Albukamal on Saturday night, just hours after the arrival of the commander of the Quds Force, General Ismail Ghaani.
Furthermore, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that as many as six people were killed as a result of this attack, including four members of the Syrian Armed Forces.
However, it is difficult to confirm these reports because the forces in the Albukamal area are primarily Iranian-backed troops, which work between the borders of Syria and Iraq.
The Syrian Ministry of Defense has not commented on these claims, nor has the Syrian Armed Forces.
Over the weekend, the Tasnim News Agency reported that the commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) visited troops in the Albukamal area, marking the first time since the death of Major-General Qassem Soleimani that he has done so.
A photo was later posted of Ghaani in Albukamal, but the date of the visit was not confirmed.
