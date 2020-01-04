BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels attempted to retake ground they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) earlier this week, as their forces stormed several sites in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels kicked off their counter-offensive by sending two suicide bombers towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses west of Al-Tah town.

The Syrian Army managed to foil these suicide attacks, which then led to the jihadist rebels storming their positions in a bid to overrun their defenses.

However, the jihadist attack would ultimately be repelled by the Syrian Army troops, as they managed to kill and wound several of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants and their allies from the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA).

In a video released by the Anna News Agency on Saturday, their reporters showed the aftermath of the disastrous jihadist offensive that took place earlier in the week:

