BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a never before seen video of the Syrian Arab Army troops striking the jihadist forces across several sites south of the key town of Kabani in northeast Latakia.

The video, which was released this week, shows the Syrian Army tracking down jihadists in the dense mountain region of northeast Latakia and striking the militants with missiles, artillery, and airstrikes.

The Syrian Army has been involved in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels south of Kabani for two weeks now; they are expected to intensify their attack in the coming days as the high command deploys more troops to these front-lines.

Among the troops rumored to be heading to northeast Latakia are the elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces). Typically, when Anna News shows up at a front-line in Syria, the Tiger Forces are either present or heading there.

