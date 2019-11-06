BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a never before seen video of the Syrian Arab Army troops striking the jihadist forces across several sites south of the key town of Kabani in northeast Latakia.
The video, which was released this week, shows the Syrian Army tracking down jihadists in the dense mountain region of northeast Latakia and striking the militants with missiles, artillery, and airstrikes.
The Syrian Army has been involved in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels south of Kabani for two weeks now; they are expected to intensify their attack in the coming days as the high command deploys more troops to these front-lines.
Among the troops rumored to be heading to northeast Latakia are the elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces). Typically, when Anna News shows up at a front-line in Syria, the Tiger Forces are either present or heading there.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.