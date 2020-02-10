BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released new footage this week showing a never before seen video of the Syrian Arab Army’s operation to capture Saraqib from the jihadist rebels in eastern Idlib.

In the video, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) can be seen engaging the in the enemy with help from their Russian allies, who provided close air support during their advance towards Saraqib last week.

The Syrian Army would eventually take full control of Saraqib after a short battle with the jihadist rebels; this marked the first time since 2012 that they have had any presence inside this city in eastern Idlib.

Since then, the Syrian Arab Army has advanced west, northwest, east, and northeast of Saraqib, reaching the Aleppo Governorate from neighboring Idlib.

