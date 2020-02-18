BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The ANNA News Agency released a 48-minute-long video on Tuesday, chronicling the entire Syrian Arab Army (SAA) operation to capture the last remaining jihadist-held sites along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Celebrates Victory After Capturing Strategic Quarter in Aleppo – Video
In the video, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly known as “Tiger Forces) can be seen advancing in several areas after capturing the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in eastern Idlib last month.
Furthermore, the video footage shows the Syrian Arab Army capturing new areas from the jihadist rebels and even the military on the defensive as they foiled all of the militant counter-offensives in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates these past weeks.
This video included never before seen footage of Russian warplanes hunting the jihadist forces in Idlib and Aleppo, something that has been rarely seen from the Russian pilots point-of-view.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.