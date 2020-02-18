BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The ANNA News Agency released a 48-minute-long video on Tuesday, chronicling the entire Syrian Arab Army (SAA) operation to capture the last remaining jihadist-held sites along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

In the video, the Syrian Arab Army’s elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly known as “Tiger Forces) can be seen advancing in several areas after capturing the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in eastern Idlib last month.

Furthermore, the video footage shows the Syrian Arab Army capturing new areas from the jihadist rebels and even the military on the defensive as they foiled all of the militant counter-offensives in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates these past weeks.

This video included never before seen footage of Russian warplanes hunting the jihadist forces in Idlib and Aleppo, something that has been rarely seen from the Russian pilots point-of-view.

