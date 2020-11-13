BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a new video on Friday that showed extensive footage of the last battle for the strategic city of Shushi in Karbakh.

According to Anna News, “on November 6, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an assault on the city of Shushi, and only on November 10, Karabakh officials announced that the city was captured by the Azerbaijani military.”

They continued: “All this time we were filming the battles for Shushi. Several times we were on the verge of death, but still we went this way to the end.

In our video, we tried to convey the atmosphere of the last days of the battles for Shushi and Stepanakert. We want to tell you about what the defenders of Karabakh had to go through.

These guys have fulfilled their military and civic duties to the end. Therefore, this material is, of course, about ordinary soldiers, and not about the sharp turns of big politics.”

Below is the never before seen footage of this imperative battle in the southern region of Karabakh: