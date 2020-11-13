BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a new video on Friday that showed extensive footage of the last battle for the strategic city of Shushi in Karbakh.
According to Anna News, “on November 6, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an assault on the city of Shushi, and only on November 10, Karabakh officials announced that the city was captured by the Azerbaijani military.”
They continued: “All this time we were filming the battles for Shushi. Several times we were on the verge of death, but still we went this way to the end.
In our video, we tried to convey the atmosphere of the last days of the battles for Shushi and Stepanakert. We want to tell you about what the defenders of Karabakh had to go through.
These guys have fulfilled their military and civic duties to the end. Therefore, this material is, of course, about ordinary soldiers, and not about the sharp turns of big politics.”
Below is the never before seen footage of this imperative battle in the southern region of Karabakh:
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.