BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces released a new video on Wednesday that showed their field operations across Yemen.
In the three-minute-long video released on their YouTube channel, the Ansarallah forces showcase several attacks that they carried out against the Arab Coalition and pro-government troops.
The video footage specifically shows the Ansarallah forces targeting enemy vehicles being hit by their anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) in several areas of Yemen.
The Ansarallah forces have been involved in a series of intense battles in the Al-Jawf, Marib, and Al-Bayda governorates of Yemen, despite the United Nations’ call for a ceasefire among all warring parties.
