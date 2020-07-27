BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, that the Hezbollah is “playing with fire” and will receive a harsh response.

For his part, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said during a joint conference with Netanyahu that the Israeli army is ready to deal with any threat.

On Monday, the border area between Lebanon and Israel witnessed several explosions after several artillery shells were launched in the occupied Sheba’a Farms.

The official Lebanese National News Agency stated that the Israeli army carried out an artillery bombardment targeting the eastern highlands of the town of Kafr Shuba and in the vicinity of Ruwaysat al-Alam.

The Israeli army had claimed, earlier in the day, that it had “thwarted a sabotage attempt” by Hezbollah cell on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

“The IDF thwarted a sabotage operation in the Jabal Roos area, where the forces managed to disrupt an operation planned by a Hezbollah cell consisting of 3 to 4 terrorists who infiltrated a few meters from the Blue Line and entered the area,” IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

For its part, Hezbollah stated that it did not initiate the clashes and shootings in the Sheba’a Farms border area, stressing that the shooting was from the Israeli side only.

