BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, that the Hezbollah is “playing with fire” and will receive a harsh response.
For his part, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said during a joint conference with Netanyahu that the Israeli army is ready to deal with any threat.
On Monday, the border area between Lebanon and Israel witnessed several explosions after several artillery shells were launched in the occupied Sheba’a Farms.
The official Lebanese National News Agency stated that the Israeli army carried out an artillery bombardment targeting the eastern highlands of the town of Kafr Shuba and in the vicinity of Ruwaysat al-Alam.
The Israeli army had claimed, earlier in the day, that it had “thwarted a sabotage attempt” by Hezbollah cell on the border between Lebanon and Israel.
“The IDF thwarted a sabotage operation in the Jabal Roos area, where the forces managed to disrupt an operation planned by a Hezbollah cell consisting of 3 to 4 terrorists who infiltrated a few meters from the Blue Line and entered the area,” IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement.
For its part, Hezbollah stated that it did not initiate the clashes and shootings in the Sheba’a Farms border area, stressing that the shooting was from the Israeli side only.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.