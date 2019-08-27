On Monday, Iran warned Israel of “grave consequences” over its “aggressive actions” amid airstrikes in Syria on targets that Prime Minister Netanyahu referred to as Iranian.
The Israeli prime minister issued a warning on Tuesday to the leaders of Hezbollah, Iran, and Lebanon, telling them to “be careful of what they say and watch their actions”.
In particular, Netanyahu singled out Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urging him “to calm down” amid the latter’s warning of an imminent response to the crash of two Israeli UAVs near Hezbollah’s headquarters in the suburbs of Beirut.
“I heard what Nasrallah said. I suggest to Nasrallah to calm down. He knows well that Israel knows how to defend itself and to pay back its enemies”, Netanyahu said in a speech.
Source: Sputnik
