BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged world countries to impose “crippling” sanctions against Iran, reiterating his pledge not to allow Tehran to possess nuclear weapons.
Netanyahu said at the start of the cabinet session today: “The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed during the weekend that Iran has refused to allow IAEA inspectors to visit secret sites where Iran has conducted secret military nuclear activities.”
He continued: “Iran is also violating its obligations systematically with regard to concealing nuclear sites and enriching fissile materials. There are other violations. I believe it is high time, and I think that should have been done before, but certainly this should be done now in light of these discoveries, for the international community to join the United States to reimpose crippling sanctions on Iran. ”
Netanyahu stressed that the coronavirus epidemic “will not reduce our resolve to act against Iranian aggression”, reiterating that Israel “will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons and will continue to work systematically against Iranian attempts to militarily position our borders.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency, in a report issued on Friday, called on Iran to cooperate fully with it, expressing its concern over the Iranian authorities ’refusal in the past hours to provide the agency’s access to two sites of interest to it.
Source: RT
