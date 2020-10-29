The Israel Defense Forces launched “Lethal Arrow” on 25 October, with the military exercise in question simulating a war with Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made what appears to be a warning directed at Lebanon and Hezbollah, delivering it during a visit to the site of the IDF “Lethal Arrow” exercise in northern Israel, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the newspaper, during the visit, where he was accompanied by senior IDF officers such as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate Maj.-Gen. Tamir Heyman, Netanyahu declared that “our enemies will not cease acting” even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “and neither shall we”.

“I’m impressed by this exercise and see great improvement in the IDF’s offensive capabilities. Hezbollah and the State of Lebanon should take that into consideration”, Netanyahu added. “Those who attack us will meet fire and a steel fist that will destroy any enemy.”

Launched by the IDF on 25 October, the “multi-front” military exercise in question reportedly simulates a war with Hezbollah, with troops from Israel’s ground, naval and air service branches, as well as personnel from Intelligence, Technological, Logistics and Cyber Defense directorates, being involved.

Source: Sputnik