BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Tuesday, that “the Israeli army hit the cell that tried to carry out an attack at the Golan borders, and it also killed those who sent it.”
Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu said that “Israel will do everything to protect itself” against those who try to harm the country.
The Israeli Prime Minister stated that the attack was a message to Hezbollah, saying: “They should take this into consideration.”
Netanyahu’s comments came after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out an attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
The Israeli army said in a statement that among the targets included in the strikes were Syrian observation sites, intelligence-gathering systems, anti-aircraft batteries and command bases.
The IDF spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, tweeted after the strikes: “The attacks came in response to the IED planting that was foiled yesterday in the southern Golan Heights. ”
