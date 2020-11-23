Israel’s Kan public radio and Army Radio reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The report comes as an array of Israeli reporters, including Barak Ravid, claimed that the alleged secret gathering took place in Neom, Saudi Arabia’s new planned city, located a few miles from Israel’s southern border.

The Israeli government and the US Embassy in Jerusalem have not yet commented on the report, which followed the Saudi Press Agency announcing in September that the Kingdom would allow “all countries” to fly over its territories en route to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This comes after Israel’s first commercial flight already made its way to the UAE through the Saudi airspace on Monday, when American and Israeli delegations paid their official visit to Abu Dhabi to conside cooperation ahead of the peace agreement that was inked in mid-September.

The Saudi move was swiftly touted by Israel as a boon, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailing it as “a tremendous breakthrough” that will make trips cheaper and shorter, which will boost tourism and improve the economy.

In August, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he believes Saudi Arabia will be the next country to join the recent peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Trump stressed that “a good deal was the deal we made with UAE and Israel” last week and asserted that other countries “want to come into that” agreement, later clarifying that he envisioned Saudi Arabia following suit.

