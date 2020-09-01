BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE does not include the U.S. sale of F-35 fighters to the Emirates.

“This issue was not part of the agreement, and the Americans also recognized that. Our position has not changed,” Netanyahu said at a press conference he held on Monday about an Israeli delegation’s visit to the Emirates.

He added that U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said during his visit to Israel on Sunday that “the United States is fully committed to Israel’s qualitative and military superiority” in the region.

In early August, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

This agreement made the United Arab Emirates the third Arab nation to make peace with Israel; it was preceded by Jordan in 1994 and Egypt in 1978.