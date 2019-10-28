Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alleged that Iran is currently working on developing cruise missiles capable of reaching any destination in the Middle East, the news outlet Kan News reported. He added that Tehran is reportedly seeking to deploy these missiles at “various locations” in the region, including Yemen, so that they can hit Israel, among other potential targets.

Previously, Iranian head of national security and foreign policy, Mojtaba Zannour, warned Tel Aviv and Washington against making a “mistake”, vowing that Israel “will not live for longer than twenty or thirty minutes” otherwise. He assured that Tehran has developed an effective “deterrence” against Israel and adopted a strategy of “asymmetric warfare”.

Israel has accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them amid the latter’s repeated promises to destroy the State of Israel. Tel Aviv, however, has maintained a shroud of ambiguity over its own nuclear capabilities, neither confirming nor denying allegations that it has developed its own nuclear armaments.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly dismissed accusations of developing nuclear weapons, arguing that using them would go against the religions restrictions of Islam.

