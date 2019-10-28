Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alleged that Iran is currently working on developing cruise missiles capable of reaching any destination in the Middle East, the news outlet Kan News reported. He added that Tehran is reportedly seeking to deploy these missiles at “various locations” in the region, including Yemen, so that they can hit Israel, among other potential targets.
Previously, Iranian head of national security and foreign policy, Mojtaba Zannour, warned Tel Aviv and Washington against making a “mistake”, vowing that Israel “will not live for longer than twenty or thirty minutes” otherwise. He assured that Tehran has developed an effective “deterrence” against Israel and adopted a strategy of “asymmetric warfare”.
Israel has accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them amid the latter’s repeated promises to destroy the State of Israel. Tel Aviv, however, has maintained a shroud of ambiguity over its own nuclear capabilities, neither confirming nor denying allegations that it has developed its own nuclear armaments.
Iranian authorities have repeatedly dismissed accusations of developing nuclear weapons, arguing that using them would go against the religions restrictions of Islam.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.