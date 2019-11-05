BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – At a recent news conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said US President Donald Trump had consulted him about what might happen after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and whether large-scale violence or demonstrations would likely take place in the Arab world.

Netanyahu said: “I told him I can not be sure that there will be no objections, but I do not think this will happen. He made this step and what happened on the ground? Nothing.”

“And when President Trump decided to recognize the Golan Heights as part of the sovereign state of Israel, they said again that this would be a great issue, but what really happened? Nothing. And why? Because something so big is changing the perception of many in the Middle East to Israel.”

“Dealing with Israel is no longer an enemy, it is being treated as a necessary ally in the fight against radical Islam led by Sunni extremists – al-Qaeda, ISIS and more and more radical Shiite Islam led by Iran and its followers,” Netanyahu continued.

He said: “Arab countries recognize that this militancy puts them at risk, not less than it puts Israel at risk, so we have a common interest.”

“In addition to the common interest that unites us against a common enemy, our relations are beginning to normalize in a variety of areas. This is not only for the expulsion of evil but also for the welfare of good through economic, technological and other relations. There is a clear change and this is important because at the end We will achieve peace. ”

“The most important thing is to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons and that we will block its progress towards establishing an empire and occupying other countries,” he added.

Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Someone needs to inform this Buffoon Trump is not King of the World and Israel is still in violation of international laws. These amoral leaders are becoming more delusional by the minute.

2019-11-06 01:30
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Actually, they’re the lesser international laws violators of all the Middle-East : all others are FAR worst than Israel when it comes to this!
If you see Trump as a buffoon, you should follow Khamenei : he’s the real-life Joker from Batman cartoons…

2019-11-06 11:39
Chauhan Chauhan
BATTALE OF KHAYBER PART 2 IS COMING AND THIS TIME ZIONIST AND THE HYPOCRITE MUSLIM LIKE WHABHI WILL BE DDESTROYED FOREVER.

2019-11-05 18:34
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Hopefully, Mecca will end being radioactive for a few centuries while the black stone would be vapourised, thus making the hajj impossible and your death cult even fascist than the true-blue fascists will disappear from the face of the Earth. Marg bar eslam!

2019-11-06 11:36
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Someone needs to inform this buffoon Trump is not King of the world and Israel is still in violation of international laws. Honestly these criminals are getting more delusional by the minute.

2019-11-06 03:24
Joe Yousef
THIS GUY IS WORSE THAN TRUMP EVERY WORD THAT COMES OUT OF HIS MOUTH IS A LIE

2019-11-06 12:43