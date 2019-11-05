BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – At a recent news conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said US President Donald Trump had consulted him about what might happen after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and whether large-scale violence or demonstrations would likely take place in the Arab world.
Netanyahu said: “I told him I can not be sure that there will be no objections, but I do not think this will happen. He made this step and what happened on the ground? Nothing.”
“And when President Trump decided to recognize the Golan Heights as part of the sovereign state of Israel, they said again that this would be a great issue, but what really happened? Nothing. And why? Because something so big is changing the perception of many in the Middle East to Israel.”
“Dealing with Israel is no longer an enemy, it is being treated as a necessary ally in the fight against radical Islam led by Sunni extremists – al-Qaeda, ISIS and more and more radical Shiite Islam led by Iran and its followers,” Netanyahu continued.
He said: “Arab countries recognize that this militancy puts them at risk, not less than it puts Israel at risk, so we have a common interest.”
“In addition to the common interest that unites us against a common enemy, our relations are beginning to normalize in a variety of areas. This is not only for the expulsion of evil but also for the welfare of good through economic, technological and other relations. There is a clear change and this is important because at the end We will achieve peace. ”
“The most important thing is to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons and that we will block its progress towards establishing an empire and occupying other countries,” he added.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.