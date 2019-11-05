BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – At a recent news conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said US President Donald Trump had consulted him about what might happen after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and whether large-scale violence or demonstrations would likely take place in the Arab world.

Netanyahu said: “I told him I can not be sure that there will be no objections, but I do not think this will happen. He made this step and what happened on the ground? Nothing.”

“And when President Trump decided to recognize the Golan Heights as part of the sovereign state of Israel, they said again that this would be a great issue, but what really happened? Nothing. And why? Because something so big is changing the perception of many in the Middle East to Israel.”

“Dealing with Israel is no longer an enemy, it is being treated as a necessary ally in the fight against radical Islam led by Sunni extremists – al-Qaeda, ISIS and more and more radical Shiite Islam led by Iran and its followers,” Netanyahu continued.

He said: “Arab countries recognize that this militancy puts them at risk, not less than it puts Israel at risk, so we have a common interest.”

“In addition to the common interest that unites us against a common enemy, our relations are beginning to normalize in a variety of areas. This is not only for the expulsion of evil but also for the welfare of good through economic, technological and other relations. There is a clear change and this is important because at the end We will achieve peace. ”

“The most important thing is to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons and that we will block its progress towards establishing an empire and occupying other countries,” he added.

Advertisements