Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will go into quarantine as one of his advisers was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said on Monday.
It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu was in close contact with his adviser, Rivka Paluch, during the last two weeks.
However, “to remove any doubts,” his office said, Netanyahu and his close team will stay in quarantine “until the epidemiological investigation is concluded.”
Earlier, the office said Netanyahu and Paluch were not in the same room lately.
Netanyahu was leading efforts to halt the coronavirus spread in Israel while struggling to finalize a new coalition government with his former opponent, leader of the centrist Blue and White party Benny Gantz.
Netanyahu is also facing a criminal trial set to begin on May 24. He is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases.
Source: Xinhua
