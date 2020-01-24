BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he salutes the US President Donald Trump and Vice president Mike Pence “for confronting the tyrants of Tehran” during his speech at the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Yad Vashem on Thursday.
READ ALSO: US Warns Iran’s Quds Force Commander Could Face Same Fate As Qassem Soleimani
“I am concerned that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet a regime that openly seeks to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state,” said Netanyahu.
The Israeli Prime Minister said “Many recognise a simple truth that what starts with the hatred of the Jews doesn’t end with the Jews. Represented here today are governments that understand that confronting anti-Semitism in all its forms protects their societies as well.”
The 5th World Holocaust Forum will mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Source: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.