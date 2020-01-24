BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he salutes the US President Donald Trump and Vice president Mike Pence “for confronting the tyrants of Tehran” during his speech at the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Yad Vashem on Thursday.

“I am concerned that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet a regime that openly seeks to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state,” said Netanyahu.

The Israeli Prime Minister said “Many recognise a simple truth that what starts with the hatred of the Jews doesn’t end with the Jews. Represented here today are governments that understand that confronting anti-Semitism in all its forms protects their societies as well.”

The 5th World Holocaust Forum will mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Source: Ruptly

