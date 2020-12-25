BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Assistant Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, expressed his belief that “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached his end, and there is no future for Israelis in the region and its future.”

In a statement during his meeting with a delegation from the Hamas Movement of Palestine, Abdollahian stressed that “Iran recognizes one state, which is Palestine, and its capital is Al-Quds Al-Sharif (East Jerusalem).”

He continued: “The Resistance and Support for the Liberation of Jerusalem bloc is one of the largest parliamentary blocs in Iran, which has a distinct potential in the context of achieving the goals of the Palestinian people.”

Abdollahian said that “Israel is a fabricated entity,” noting that “Netanyahu has reached his end, and there is no place for the Israelis in the region and its future.”

He would add that “the attempts of the rulers of some Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel is nothing but a ridiculous and bubbling play.”