BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:55 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Israeli airstrikes against Syrian Arab Army (SAA) military positions in the Syrian-controlled area of the Golan Heights, speaking from Jerusalem on Saturday.

“Last night the IDF attacked Syrian military targets,” stated Netanyahu. “This was a vigorous response to mortar fire at our territory. Our policy is clear: We will not tolerate any spill-over or trickle whatsoever – neither mortars nor rockets, from any front. We will respond strongly to any attack on our territory or our citizens.”

The Israeli leader added that Jerusalem considered Iran’s alleged “attempts to establish itself militarily in Syria as well as its attempts to arm Hezbollah with advanced weaponry, via Syria and Lebanon” with the “utmost gravity”.

The Israeli strikes came after 10 projectiles allegedly landed on Israeli-controlled territory in the Golan Heights. Two people in Quneitra were reportedly killed in the attack, and two Syrian government tanks destroyed.

Clashes between the SAA and militants continue to rage in the Golan, with Syrian army officials accusing Israeli forces of giving cover to anti-government fighters.

  1. Netanyahu….the Middle East’s most warhungry citizen. Perhaps he should acknowledge the years of torture & abuse his own country inflicted on the Yeminite infants and other infant Jews from other Middle Eastern countries who migrated to the stolen lands of Palestine & Golan Heights in 1948.